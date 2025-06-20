Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

