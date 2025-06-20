ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $98,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $761.64 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $719.05 and its 200 day moving average is $716.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

