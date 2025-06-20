Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,601.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,937,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,398,000 after buying an additional 8,695,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,694,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,346,682,000 after buying an additional 7,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,828,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $792,937,000 after buying an additional 6,846,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,071.04. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Shares of VZ opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.