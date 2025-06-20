Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,629,000 after buying an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $359.73 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.41. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

