ORG Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 305.3% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $419.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

