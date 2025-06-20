Best Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 19th

Oracle, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, KLA, ServiceNow, and GE Vernova are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production company, encompassing raw materials, work-in-progress items undergoing the manufacturing process, and finished goods ready for sale. Proper management of these stocks ensures uninterrupted production, minimizes holding costs, and helps meet customer demand on time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.63. 15,046,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,813,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,956,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,495. The stock has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.98. 7,623,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.49. 6,919,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611,161. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (KLAC)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

KLA stock traded down $21.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $871.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $747.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. KLA has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $914.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $24.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $980.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,461. The company has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $956.82 and its 200-day moving average is $972.45.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.12. 2,239,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,642. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.66 and a 200 day moving average of $368.60.

