Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

