United Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $378.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

