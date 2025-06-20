Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 728 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,320. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

