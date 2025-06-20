Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.9% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

