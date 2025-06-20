L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

UNH opened at $306.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

