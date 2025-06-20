Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.61.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $155,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

