The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,284 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

