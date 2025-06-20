Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,889 ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of ASML by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML stock opened at $761.64 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $719.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

