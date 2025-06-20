Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 39.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

