888 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $286.91. The stock has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

