Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after buying an additional 428,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $635.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

