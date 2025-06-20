Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

