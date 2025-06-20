LongView Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.