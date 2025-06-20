Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $275,509.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,885 shares in the company, valued at $46,305,514.35. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,404 shares of company stock worth $5,572,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.