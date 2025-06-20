Promising Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, Pacific Gas & Electric, Nucor, and Riot Platforms are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks are often considered defensive investments and tend to offer steady dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.05. 94,677,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,787,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average of $332.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52 week low of $179.66 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $484.92. 4,655,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.41. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.92. 2,968,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.22. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 82,687,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,505,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 49,719,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,870,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Pacific Gas & Electric has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.21. 4,038,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. Nucor has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,867,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Featured Stories