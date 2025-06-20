DMKC Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

