Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $936.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $756.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.47. The company has a market cap of $717.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

