Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

