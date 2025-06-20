Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

