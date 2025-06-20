DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $419.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average is $400.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

