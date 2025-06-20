Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

