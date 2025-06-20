International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $283.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $170.41 and a 52-week high of $286.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.