Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, and SRM Entertainment are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are very low–priced, small-capitalization equities—often penny stocks—with sparse trading volume and liquidity, which makes their prices highly volatile and prone to manipulation. Although their low per-share cost can attract retail investors, the lack of market depth and limited public information mean they carry unusually high risk and unpredictability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $978.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,507. The company has a market capitalization of $434.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,001.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.17. 7,513,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,892,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $751.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,036,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. 2,581,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,049. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.40. The stock had a trading volume of 737,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,043. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $244.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

NASDAQ SRM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,342,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,036. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Further Reading