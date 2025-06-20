Advisor Resource Council Has $23.68 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6,306.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

