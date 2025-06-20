Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $538.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

