Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

