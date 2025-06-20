Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GS opened at $635.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

