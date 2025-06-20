Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $193,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $538.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.47.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

