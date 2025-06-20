Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 6,419 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IJR stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

