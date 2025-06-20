Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

