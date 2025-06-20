AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of T opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

