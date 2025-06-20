2,651 Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

