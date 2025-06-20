United Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

