Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

