Martin Worley Group Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

