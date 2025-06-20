Martin Worley Group Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Worley Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martin Worley Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 68,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

