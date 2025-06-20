CPA Asset Management LLC Has $931,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

