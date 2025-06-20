Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.