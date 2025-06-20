Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

