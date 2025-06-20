Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.09 and last traded at $324.87. 31,119,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 109,162,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

