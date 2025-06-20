Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

