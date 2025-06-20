BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $977.88 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $946.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $970.82. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

