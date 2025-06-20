Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

