Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,069 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CRM opened at $258.98 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.23.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

